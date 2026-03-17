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Wolves boss Rob Edwards has emphasised the need to use a lengthy break to prepare ahead of what he admits is a big game against West Ham United when the Old Gold are next in action.

The Molineux side are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table and on the verge of being relegated to the Championship next season.

They have just 17 points in the league in 31 matches and are 12 points away from safety with only seven games remaining.

On Monday, Wolves travelled to the Gtech Community stadium to face Brentford, who currently sit in seventh place and are challenging for a spot in the Europa League.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Tolu Arokodare helped the Old Gold scrap a 2-2 draw and earn a crucial point away from home.

Wolves are due to face off against West Ham next and manager Edwards has admitted what a big game it is for his side.

Working extra during the 25-day pause, which is due to the international break and an exit from the FA Cup, Edwards aims to get a mixture of good training sessions and a friendly to prepare his squad in every possible way.

Result Competition Wolves 3-0 West Ham Premier League Wolves 3-2 West Ham EFL Cup Wolves 1-0 West Ham Premier League Last three Wolves-West Ham games

Edwards told the BBC’s Match of the Day: “We know that’s a big game, they all are.

“We’ll get some time off and then it will be a mixture of good training weeks and a friendly in there as well to make sure we prepare for the right way.

“We’ve never had a 25 day break in the season before so it will be a new one for all of us.”

The Old Gold appointed Edwards in November 2025 to replace Vitor Pereira and he has been praised for injecting new energy into the squad with his enthusiasm.

Edwards previously managed Middlesbrough in the Championship and did a brilliant job at Riverside, with Boro still in contention for promotion this season.

The Welsh manager also knows what it takes to defeat Nuno Espirito’s men as Wolves came out 3-0 winners against West Ham in January.

A repeat would suit the Wolves manager nicely as he aims to try to take the club’s fight against the drop as deep into the Premier League season as he can.

Looking ahead, Edwards has urged Wolves to do early business in the summer transfer window as they try to turn the page on a tough campaign.