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Leeds United goalkeeping talent Robbie Cook has lifted the lid on the effort behind his breakthrough with the Whites’ Under-21 side, marking his debut with a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s on Monday evening.

The 19-year-old sealed a move from Australian side Perth Glory to Leeds United, amid interest from Birmingham City, and continued his development primarily at Under-18 level during his first year within the club’s academy.

This season, the Australian goalkeeper has made eight appearances for the Whites’ Under-18s before earning a call-up from Scott Gardner to make his Under-21 debut on Monday, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over the Lilywhites.

The teenage prospect made five saves on the night, including a standout stop to deny Spurs’ winter signing James Wilson, who joined from Hearts on deadline day, despite interest from Arsenal.

Cook reflected on his debut, underlining the work he has put in day in, day out since the outset, particularly during a difficult first season spent sidelined through injury at Thorp Arch, and acknowledging that his persistence has now paid dividends.

The 19-year-old said on LUTV (0:44): “I think I’ve really pushed myself day in, day out to be fair, from the start, especially in the first season where I was injured the whole time.

“I just kept working and, obviously, it’s worked out

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“So yes, it’s very good.”

Cook also turned his attention to the upcoming clash with Southampton, stressing the importance of sticking to their approach and pointing to the value of a clean sheet alongside a positive result on the road.

“I think we just need to do the same things, to be fair.

“A clean sheet would be good, and a good result away from home would be good.”

Leeds Under-21s endured a seven-game winless run in Premier League 2, but Cook’s display helped secure a positive result, offering a platform to build on as they look to close out the season strongly, starting with the trip to Southampton on Friday.

His performance also caught the attention of the Australia Under-18 set-up and head coach Trevor Morgan, earning him a call-up for the upcoming Australia–China Friendship Series, with the first fixture scheduled for 28th March.