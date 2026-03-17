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Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has expressed his concern over Portsmouth’s attacking woes this season, stressing Conor Chaplin’s comeback to Pompey has been a disappointment.

John Mousinho’s side finished lower mid-table last season in the Championship table, but they are in trouble this term.

Currently, they sit 20th in the league table, only a point above 22nd-placed Oxford United, who have been in decent form in recent weeks.

Pompey have not won any of their last five league games, and on Monday, they lost 1-0 against Derby County at Fratton Park, after losing 2-1 to Swansea City at home last week.

However, Parkin lauded the Fratton Park outfit after the winter transfer window, which he claimed would be able to keep them safe in the Championship.

Even though ex-Championship star Chris Martin backed Portsmouth to avoid the drop, their recent form has been worrying for Parkin.

Parkin stressed that Mousinho’s side are having massive problems, pointing out how the Pompey boss is trying different things to score goals, but things have not worked out well.

Game Competition QPR (A) Championship Norwich City (A) Championship Oxford United (H) Championship Portsmouth’s next three games

He also pointed to Chaplin’s summer arrival on loan from Ipswich Town, stressing that the 29-year-old’s comeback to Fratton Park has been unsuccessful.

“It is a massive problem, a massive problem, having left Colby Bishop on the side [against Derby], rotating the wide players”, Parkin said on What The EFL (4:59).

“The [number] 10 [role], [Adrian] Segecic plays sometimes there, Chaplin in there last night, which has not been a success so far, that signing.

“Everyone really enthused about Chaplin coming back to his boyhood club, but that has not really materialised.

“So massive problems.”

Chaplin started his career at Pompey and spent 16 years at the club before he moved on from Fratton Park and claimed he loved the Portsmouth fans upon his return to the club with Ipswich.

The 29-year-old returned to Portsmouth this season on loan, but has made very little impact as he has scored once and provided three assists in 29 league games for Mousinho’s side.

Whether he will be able to help keep Pompey up in the Championship by the end of the season remains to be seen.