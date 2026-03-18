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Swiss left-back Junior Ligue, who Charlton Athletic missed out on in the winter transfer window, is ‘causing tension’ at the club he is currently playing for.

The Addicks were in relegation trouble a few weeks ago in the Championship, but have stabilised after winning two of their last three games.

Former striker Sam Parkin is impressed with Charlton’s defensive record, stressing that their recent form has not been a fluke.

The London club brought in the likes of Collins Sichenje, Conor Coady and Harry Clarke to beef up their backline to stop conceding.

Charlton wanted to bring in left-footed defender Ligue from Swiss outfit FC Zurich, and led the race for the Switzerland Under-21 international.

However, a ‘spectacular turnaround’ saw Serie B table-toppers Venezia beat Charlton to the signature of Ligue.

The 20-year-old versatile defender has been given a deal until the summer of 2028 at the Italian club, but they decided to send him out on loan immediately.

Level played at Switzerland U17 Switzerland U18 Switzerland U19 Switzerland U20 Switzerland U21 Junior Ligue for Switzerland

Fellow Serie B club Mantova got Ligue on loan until the end of the current season to ensure more game time for him, which would have been scarce at Venezia.

However, the young defender has played only one game for Mantova so far and is ‘causing tension’ at the side, according to Swiss outlet 4-4-2.

Ligue’s only appearance for Mantova came last month in a 2-1 win against Sampdoria, in which he was taken off after the first half.

Mantova boss Francesco Modesto is not happy with the Swiss defender’s behavioural issues and it has been suggested that he showed similar issues during his time at Zurich.

He arrived late for a training session, which saw him dropped from a matchday squad.

However, his unprofessional conduct is not the only issue for the Serie B side, who are also unhappy with the defender’s ‘excess weight’.

And so far, Ligue’s loan move to Mantova has been a disaster, with a few games left in the current season.

Venezia are marching towards Serie A now and it remains to be seen if Charlton will consider rekindling their interest in Ligue in the summer.