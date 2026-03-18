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Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton has questioned what happened to Newcastle United at half-time in their 7-2 defeat at Barcelona in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe took his Newcastle side to the Camp Nou with the Champions League last 16 tie locked at 1-1 following the first leg at St James’ Park.

They traded blows with the Catalan giants in a thrilling first 45 minutes, which saw goals from Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal for Barcelona and a brace from Anthony Elanga for Newcastle, leaving it poised at 3-2 at the break.

The second half though saw Barcelona run riot, scoring a further four times without reply as Newcastle were crushed in the Champions League and exited the competition at the last 16 stage.

Ashton was stunned at the capitulation of Newcastle in the second 45 minutes and questioned what was said in the dressing room at the break.

The former striker is not about to call for Howe’s head as manager, but believes his decision to leave Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade on the bench throughout will anger both attackers and there are big questions to answer.

Ashton said on talkSPORT (18th March, 19:44): “It was shambolic in that second half.

Competition Status Premier League 9th FA Cup Out (fifth round) Champions League Out (last 16) EFL Cup Out (semi-final) Newcastle United’s season so far

“Considering how competitive they were in that first half, what happened, what happened at half-time?

“What was said that they came out so flat and meek. It was just bizarre to see how easy they made it for Barcelona.

“I wouldn’t go as far as say the manager needs to offer his resignation because they’ve got a game at the weekend that could change the mindset completely.

“But Woltemade and Wissa must be going ‘hang on, what’s going on. We’re in the Nou Camp and I’m sat on the bench, not given a look in and watching that type of performance’.

“So many questions. Too many I think to get the right answers right now.”

Newcastle now have all their eggs in the Premier League basket as they try to make sure they do not miss out on Champions League football next term.

There will be questions over Howe’s job if the Magpies do not secure any European football, with concern too over just how much backing they are getting from the club’s owners.

Richard Keys is of the view that the Saudi project at Newcastle is essentially finished.