Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas has singled out what he considers to be Brenden Aaronson’s standout quality, pointing to his ability to take the ball on the half turn, describing him as the best at it and regarding it as an underrated aspect of his game.

The United States international joined Leeds United on a five-year deal in 2022 and has since made just under 120 appearances for the club.

Last season, the 25-year-old played a pivotal role in helping Daniel Farke guide the side to the Premier League, registering eleven goal contributions across 46 Championship fixtures, with one former White suggesting his displays went largely under the radar during the title-winning campaign.

This season, he has played his part in lifting the Yorkshire outfit to 15th in the table, impressing with seven goal contributions in 29 matches, drawing praise from a Leeds legend who noted his tireless work rate, while another highlighted him as the type of player managers value.

Dallas pointed to Aaronson’s knack for taking the ball on the half turn in tight pockets, framing it as a demanding and often overlooked trait that requires bravery and a readiness to take risks rather than default to safety.

He indicated that, while many players opt to keep things simple to maintain possession, the 25-year-old separates himself with his ability to operate between the lines and drive play forward, noting that he is particularly adept in that aspect.

The 34-year-old feels that Aaronson’s influence is built on intelligence, timing and clever movement, with his ability to arrive in space at the right moment making him difficult to track and underlining the underrated value of his role.

Level Caps United States U15s 2 United States U23s 3 United States 56 Brenden Aaronson at international level

Dallas said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (8:29): “I’ve always said that about him, even when I was there, receiving the ball on the half turn in between, he’s the best out of them, so good, and I don’t think for the normal fan looking in to recognise that at times.

“I think it’s a really hard thing to do in football because a lot of times you probably want to play safe, so you don’t want to open up, you want to take a touch backward and keep the ball.

“You have to take risks and he’s really good.

“It’s being clever, it’s about timing and movement as well, cause if you’re just stood in there, you’re easy marked.

“It’s about coming in at the right times and with nobody around you, receiving the ball.

“I think it’s really, really underrated what he does.”

Leeds have opened up a three-point gap to the bottom three, with West Ham United currently 18th, and Adam Pope suggesting that, while it may be tight, the Whites should be fine.

Farke and his side now prepare to welcome Brentford to Elland Road on Saturday, with victory likely to provide valuable breathing room in the relegation battle, particularly with 16th-placed Tottenham and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest set to face each other the following day.