Getty Images

Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian Football Federation, has revealed that the Azzurri are optimistic about the injury situation of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tonali was forced off after picking up an injury in the 55th minute of the 7-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, with real questions for the Magpies to answer after the loss.

The injury has particular significance as it comes just eight days before Italy’s all-important World Cup qualification playoff tie against Northern Ireland.

The 2006 World Cup winners have their chances of playing in the tournament in the summer hanging in the balance and Tonali could prove to be crucial in their quest.

Tonali has played 30 international matches for Italy since making his debut in 2019 and has drawn comparisons with the legendary Andrea Pirlo.

Gravina, though, has positive words for the Azzurri fans, insisting that Tonali’s situation does not worry him and he is in fact optimistic about the player’s availability.

“I’m not worried, I’m very calm”, Gravina was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

England-based player Club Gianluigi Donnarumma Manchester City Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Sandro Tonali Newcastle United England-based players in November’s Italy squad

“I’m in close contact with [Gennaro] Gattuso, whom I thank again for the extraordinary work he’s been doing in recent months.

“He’s doing a commendable job.

“I spoke to Sandro last night with manager Gattuso and Dr. De Carli, and he was more relaxed than when he left the pitch.

“There’s a bit of a scare, but it’s very moderate.

“This morning’s tests were quite reassuring.”

Gravina believes that efforts now need to be made by both the national team and Newcastle United to help Tonali recover from the injury.

“We need to get him back to normal using all the means at our and Newcastle’s disposal.

“We’ll see how things develop today, but we’re optimistic.”

Tonali will be desperate to be available for Italy as he targets starring in the World Cup this summer.

At club level, he continues to attract interest, being linked with Arsenal in the winter transfer window, while keenness from Italy persists, Napoli being one of the clubs who admire the midfielder.