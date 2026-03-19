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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that Pascal Struijk is not a natural replacement for Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is suspended for the Brentford clash this weekend and he does not see him as a left-back.

The Whites have an important Premier League game coming up against an in-form Brentford side on Saturday.

The match holds particular importance, as it comes at a time when Leeds have struggled to get points on board, although one former striker recently indicated he expects them to be safe.

They currently enjoy just a three-point lead over West Ham United however, and have been issued a warning by former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd.

However, Farke’s team will have one key player missing for the game as Gudmundsson is suspended, having been sent off against Crystal Palace.

That exposes the left side of the pitch for Leeds United and James Justin could be asked to fill in rather than Struijk.

Farke admits the problems he has in filling that position, but appeared to all but rule out putting Struijk there.

Left-back option Natural position Gabriel Gudmunsson Left-back Pascal Struijk Centre-back James Justin Right-back Sam Byram Right-back Players Leeds United can play at left-back

Asked whether Justin is his only option heading into the game, Farke said at a press conference (7.09): “Yes, we also have the chance perhaps also to change the line-up. We have done it several times.

“But of course, JJ is the natural replacement.

“He has more or less started at least the same amount on the left side in comparison to the right side during his whole career.

“So he is used also to play on the left-hand side.

“But we also have other options anyhow if we play there with a winger-type anyhow. Sam Byram

“I don’t see Pascal Struijk, who has played there in the former years in this position, I don’t see him in this position, running up and down the flank.

“So it is not that we have too many natural replacements on the left-back position.”

The Leeds boss revealed that the left-back slot was one that the club considered adding to in the winter transfer window.

“We spoke about this even in January, but I still trust my squad that we can find a good solution for this game.”

Farke may well look to dip into the transfer market in the summer for another left-back if Leeds stay up in the Premier League.

The capture of Gudmundsson is one that has worked for Leeds, with one former Whites defender dubbing him one of the better pieces of business the club did last summer.