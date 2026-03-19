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Former striker Gordon Parks has stated that he does not believe Rangers will win the Scottish Premiership, citing their inability to sustain form and backing rivals Celtic to come out on top.

It is a three-way battle at the summit as the season intensifies, with just three games remaining before the split and only three points separating Hearts, Celtic, and the Gers, who occupy the top three spots in that order.

Rangers have been the strongest side on the road this season, and their trip to St Mirren Park on Sunday continued that trend, as Danny Rohl’s men edged a 1-0 victory over St. Mirren, with new signing Tuur Rommens netting the decisive goal, building on the attacking promise that caught the eye of a former Ger last month.

However, the Gers have managed just two wins from their last five Scottish Premiership outings, a run compounded by recent Scottish Cup heartbreak after a penalty shootout defeat to the Hoops.

Up next, they face a challenging run of fixtures, hosting Aberdeen and Dundee United before a difficult trip to Falkirk Stadium to take on Falkirk ahead of the split.

Parks has cast doubt on Rangers’ title chances, arguing that while they may boast the stronger side on paper, they lack the consistency needed to maintain a sustained championship push.

He also suggested their expected return from the next three fixtures will fall short of title-winning standards, pointing to Celtic’s recent numbers as proof they are doing enough to stay firmly on course for the crown.

Title contenders Finish last term Celtic 1st Rangers 2nd Hearts 7th Finish last season

The 53-year-old said on PLZ Soccer (29:23): “I don’t think Rangers will finish champions.

“I think Rangers have the better side, but they’re not capable of sustaining it.

“They will take five points possible from those three games.

“That’s not going to take you to the title.

“Celtic’s statistics, proven over the last period, they’re doing enough to win the league.”

The Ibrox giants have strung together a 14-match unbeaten run in the league and will be determined to ride that wave of momentum all the way to the finish line in their title pursuit.

Following a difficult start to the campaign and the departure of former manager Russell Martin in October, Rohl’s turnaround has been striking, and the German tactician now finds himself within touching distance of a first title if his side can maintain their form.