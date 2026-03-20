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West Ham United out-on-loan star Edson Alvarez is expected to be in Istanbul next month, as Fenerbahce boss Domenico Tedesco wants to ‘benefit’ from him in the final parts of the season.

The Mexican was signed from Ajax as a very highly rated defensive midfielder, who was dubbed one of the best in his position at that time.

Even though he made an impact at the London Stadium after his arrival, his form and fitness slowly went downhill.

The London club made him available last summer, and Ajax were linked, but the Dutch giants felt that their name was used to generate interest from other clubs.

However, he ended up joining Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce, who have an option to buy him following his season-long loan from the Hammers.

Alvarez’s arrival in Turkey was met with big praise from a journalist, who dubbed the defensive midfielder a ‘brutal’ individual.

His time in Turkey, though, has not gone according to plan due to his niggling injury issues and it was suggested recently that the Yellow Canaries are not considering him part of their plans next season.

League played in For Liga MX Club America Eredivisie Ajax Premier League West Ham Turkish Super Lig Fenerbahce Leagues Edson Alvarez has played in

Alvarez recently suffered an ankle injury, which saw him undergo surgery, and he is expected to return next month.

For West Ham, a fit and playing Alvarez is needed if they wish to try to sell him for a substantial fee in the summer.

And in good news for West Ham, according to Turkish journalist Erden Akbas, the Hammers loanee is expected in Istanbul next week.

And it has been claimed that Yellow Canaries boss, Tedesco, wants to include Alvarez in his plans for the last few games of the campaign.

The Mexico defensive midfielder will go through some tests in Samandira and then he will be back on the grass for training.

Tedesco showed sympathy towards Alvarez after he suffered the injury last month, but now he is close to his return.

The 28-year-old will be looking to get back in shape for the upcoming World Cup in America, as he is the captain of his country.

Starring in the World Cup would also boost his value.