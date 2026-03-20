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Flamengo are making a ‘strong attempt’ for Richarlison, as they bid to take the attacker from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The Brazilian forward came to England nine years ago from Fluminense, who sold him to Watford, when they were a Premier League side.

He showed glimpses of his quality at the Hornets and Everton paid big for Richarlison, who impressed with 68-goal contributions for the Toffees in 152 games.

Richarlison arrived on Merseyside dubbed the best player currently not playing for a top six club.

The Brazilian impressed the then Toffees boss, Carlo Ancelotti, who lauded the forward’s ability to play anywhere up front.

Richarlison was rated so highly initially at Everton it was even claimed that the Merseyside club rejected a mammoth €100m bid from La Liga giants Barcelona.

Four years ago, Spurs paid a hefty £60m to the Toffees, and the Nova Venecia-born attacker claimed that he wanted to make history at the north London club.

While he has not hit the heights hoped for, Richarlison may feel he lived up to his words by helping Tottenham to win the Europa League.

Club played for Atletica Mineiro Fluminense Watford Everton Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Richarlison has played for

The Brazil attacker has clocked 126 matches so far for the Lilywhites in four years and is now attracting interest from his homeland.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Brazilian Serie A giants Flamengo are making a genuine attempt for the 28-year-old.

Flamengo’s move for Richarlison is ‘a very real prospect’, though there is also suggested to be a fresh deal on the table at Spurs.

The 28-year-old could also renew his deal in north London, but that is very much dependent on Tottenham’s Premier League status by the end of the campaign.

Rcharlison’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027 and Flamengo are working to bring him to Brazil next summer.

Last summer, Vasco da Gama wanted to sign Richarlison, but that deal was deemed very difficult to do.

Now it remains to be seen if Richarlison will end his adventure in the Premier League in the summer after nine years, with Flamengo potentially an appealing prospect.