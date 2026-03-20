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England boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined his expectations for Leeds United star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, defining what he wants to see from the forward after handing him a call-up.

The Three Lions are set to play their final pair of games, friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, before the World Cup proper commences in the summer.

Harry Kane has been rested for the first part of the national camp leading up to the Uruguay tie, giving Tuchel an opportunity to hand-out call-ups for Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham Hotspur star Dominic Solanke, to take a closer look at the duo.

Tuchel, while calling them both ‘good’ at penalties, promised the pair minutes against Uruguay next week, with Calvert-Lewin set to compete with Solanke for game-time and a chance to impress the manager.

The former Chelsea manager elucidated what he expects from Calvert-Lewin in national colours, as he expressed his hope that the forward can show his prowess from set-pieces, his physical side to his game, and whether he can fit in with how the England side play.

Tuchel said in a press conference (8:08): “I think they’re [Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke] a bit the same profile.

“Harry Kane is not in camp in the beginning. So I want to see them both. I want to know more about Dom Solanke who was with us once but then long time injured.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a good season with Leeds and is very decisive.

“Both are good penalty takers, by the way.

“So, I want to see what they’re capable of.

“I want to see if they can fill the gap, what they can bring, what they can offer with set pieces, with their strengths and their body and the height that they bring.

“So, I want to learn about them let’s see.

“I think the competition is on.

“They will compete now for minutes against Uruguay.

“They have a real chance to get minutes against Uruguay.

“They were of course excited about the call-up.

“They understand the situation and I think that helps to be clear what the situation is in which they come and they have a real chance to to get an England cap, to get minutes and of course they’re excited for it.”

Calvert-Lewin has already been praised former Leeds star Nigel Martyn for putting team above self, and the forward will now want to do the same with the national side.

A recent dip in form has seen Calvert-Lewin’s scoring rate fall from the heights he touched over the winter period, with the forward missing a penalty last weekend.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been described as a ‘proper throwback centre-forward’, will take heart from Tuchel’s comments and will be raring to go, with the German communicating clearly what he is looking for from Kane’s prospective deputy at the World Cup.

Leeds are set to face Brentford before the international break and Daniel Farke will be hoping to benefit from a reenergised Calvert-Lewin to fire his side to victory.