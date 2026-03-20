Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 21st March, 17:45 UK time

Rangers can hardly afford to lose any ground as the race for the Scottish Premiership title reaches its stages. There are just three matches to play before the split happens and each of the three teams fighting it out will try to get as many points as possible from the available 15.

The current scenario finds Rangers at their most vulnerable, with both Hearts and Celtic holding an advantage over them. One former striker recently admitted that, despite him feeling Rangers have the best squad, he does not think they are consistent enough to win the title.

Not knocking Celtic out of the Scottish Cup was a blow however, and former Gers star Gordon Dalziel put a ‘bit of blame’ on the manager for not being able to get the house in order.

Rangers did bounce back by beating St Mirren 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership and now Danny Rohl will want to keep that momentum going against Aberdeen.

Now in what will be their final game of the month, Rangers are set to play hosts to a misfiring Aberdeen side, who have more to sort out than just their managerial position.

Aberdeen’s season started under Jimmy Thelin, who was eventually put out of his misery after a poor run of form, part of which was the five-match winless run.

Stephen Robinson has been given the job of rescuing the ship but it is easier said than done. In his only game in charge, Aberdeen were able to hold Falkirk to a 1-1 draw, managing 42 per cent of possession.

They also had eleven fewer touches inside the opposition box, hinting at the approach Robinson is expected to resort to for the remainder of the season as entry into the top-six is mathematically out of the equation.

The new Aberdeen boss though will want to show signs of early progress to encourage the fans, who have been warned he was likely not the pick of sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, and going to Ibrox and getting a result would do exactly that.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Aberdeen Butland Mitov Tavernier Lobban Fernandez Milne Djiga Morrison Rommens Molloy Raskin Frame Chukwuani Shinnie Skov Olsen Geiger Moore Armstrong Chermiti Keskinen Naderi Nisbet Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WDDWD

Aberdeen: DLLDL

Key Men

Rangers

As it is a must win situation for Rangers, the onus is definitely going to be on their strikers to score the goals that will eventually win them three points.

One of their mainstays in attack Youssef Chermiti, has come under the scanner quite often this season. Following his initial struggles, he was even rated by one former Gers star as not a natural finisher.

However, nine goals in, Chermiti has definitely gone to rectify some of his initial mistakes and has the potential to take his team over the line yet again against Aberdeen.

With Ryan Naderi by his side, he will not be left with the task of doing it all himself and that can play into his hands.

With Aberdeen trying to play a low block, Rohl is expected to trust his full-backs with the job of opening them up. On the left side of the pitch, Tuur Rommens can allow them to do that. Though he has a tendency of tiring towards the end of the 90 minutes, he tries to give it his all for the team.

Still new to the Scottish football scene, he is yet to consistently hit the heights, but has an impressive record in terms of interceptions, tackles and duels won.

He can give Aberdeen’s defenders a run for their money with his pace on the day.

Aberdeen

For the away team, the ability to become successful will depend on their skills to defend. Though Robinson is still new to the Aberdeen job and is yet to put his imprint on the team, he knows Rangers well.

And he is expected to go for more bodies in front of Dimitar Mitov’s goal. Jack Milne, despite his young age, has been a key part of the Aberdeen team this season and can yet be deployed to stop the crosses from going.

Standing at six feet three inches, he has height to his advantage and is also a left-footer, which could be a big advantage for a defender if paired with a right footer.

Even if Robinson decides to go with his usual back-three, Milne can prove to be useful on the right side of the pitch to counter the threat from down the wing.

Aberdeen will also depend largely on their veteran skipper Graeme Shinnie in the middle of the park. A defensive midfielder by nature, Shinnie can fall back and help out with defensive duties.

As Aberdeen are expected to employ a low block, the 34-year-old is expected to play more as a defender rather than go out to aid the forward players.

Result Competition Aberdeen 0-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers will be heading into an uncharted territory when they welcome Aberdeen at Ibrox. Robinson, despite his familiarity with the Scottish football scene, is new to the Aberdeen yard.

Rohl is expected to have only limited information about what the Dons will bring to the plate. One thing that the home team can be sure of, is Aberdeen trying to make things as difficult as possible, in terms of breaking the deadlock.

Rangers know there is no room for error and that could bring real pressure if Aberdeen were to take the lead in the game and then sit back.

Rohl needs his men to make a strong start, but it may be a game of cat and mouse with a wait for the breakthrough the come.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Aberdeen will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 2 with the kick-off set for 17.45 UK time.