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Dutch former defender turned journalist Johan Derksen believes the pressure of the Liverpool job is getting to Arne Slot and was shocked to see his emotions on public display on the touchline in the Galatasaray game.

Liverpool are having a below par season, having served up football which has left many fans unhappy, and battling just to finish in a top five spot in the Premier League despite starting the season as champions and with massive investment in new players.

Moving firmly away from Jurgen Klopp’s approach, which Slot only tinkered with last season, does not appear to have gone well, while the team remodelling of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards has not seen results follow.

Liverpool do remain in the Champions League though after seeing off Galatasaray.

Galatasaray came to Anfield on Wednesday with a one-goal lead, but the Reds showed their quality on their home turf, where they blew the Turkish side out of the water with a 4-0 win.

There are questions over Slot’s position as boss beyond the end of the season, which will only intensify if Liverpool are outside the Champions League.

Slot has had support from the Netherlands, where one of his former charges has talked up his man-management skills.

The 47-year-old had a very calm demeanour when he arrived in England two years ago, but he showed over-the-top emotions during the Galatasaray games on the touchline.

Club managed Cambuur AZ Alkmaar Feyenoord Liverpool Clubs Arne Slot has managed

And Derksen admitted that Slot looked very ‘flustered’ during the Cimbom game, stressing that he was never like that when he managed AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

“He was a bit flustered, wasn’t he?” Derksen said on Dutch programme Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur) about the Liverpool boss.

“We don’t know him like this.”

Ex-Dutch winger Rene van der Gijp agreed with Derksen, pointing out that the Reds manager is under ‘enormous’ pressure, making it clear that no one can laugh about it anymore at this point.

“The pressure is enormous, Johan.

“They can’t laugh about it anymore”, he added.

Last year, one former Premier League star claimed that Slot getting the sack at Liverpool was ‘inevitable’, but he has been able to keep hold of his job at Anfield.

Criticism was thrown towards the Merseyside club following their draw against relegation battlers Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last weekend, where Slot’s side turned in a dire performance.

Up next, Slot’s side will travel to the Amex at the weekend to face Brighton, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to grab all three points to cement their position in the top five of the league.