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Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has insisted Celtic persisted with Kasper Schmeichel for too long as their first-choice goalkeeper, claiming the Hoops have looked far more assured since Viljami Sinisalo took over.

Martin O’Neill’s side exited the Europa League last month after the Dane endured a nightmare first-leg display against Stuttgart in the knockout stages, prompting one Celtic legend to say that second-choice Sinisalo should have been trusted sooner in the campaign.

On the night, the 39-year-old conceded four times and was jeered by sections of the Parkhead crowd, leading O’Neill to hand Sinisalo the gloves for the return leg in Germany, where he kept a clean sheet.

Since then, the Finland international has taken over in goal for Celtic’s last five matches, all unbeaten, including a Scottish Cup quarter-final in which he played a decisive role as the Hoops advanced to the semi-finals via a penalty shootout win over Rangers.

McManus reflected on the Bhoys’ goalkeeping situation, suggesting that Schmeichel’s performances were costing the team points and games and that he should have been replaced sooner.

The 45-year-old added that Sinisalo’s arrival has brought stability and confidence, making Celtic look much more secure in the goalkeeping department.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer (4:36): “I think he [Schmeichel] should have been dropped a lot sooner than he was.

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“I think that he was costing Celtic points, costing them games, and Sinisalo has come in, and it’s been a breath of fresh air.

“You know, Celtic look much more secure in the goalkeeping department under him.”

Sinisalo, who has stated that he wants to keep improving, will face a test when the Hoops travel to Tannadice Park on Sunday and will be aiming for a result against Dundee United to strengthen their position in the race to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

With three games remaining before the split, the Bhoys are firmly in a three-way title race, sitting second in the standings, just two points off the summit and sandwiched between Hearts and Rangers, with one former striker tipping them to finish ahead of the Gers.

Schmeichel meanwhile is out with a shoulder injury which could well be a long term blow which, given his age, raises questions over whether he will carry on.