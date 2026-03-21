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Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has warned Arne Slot that Brighton will want to take the scalp of the Reds in the Premier League meeting between the two sides today.

Liverpool swept aside Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield earlier this week, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they are set to face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In the Premier League, Slot’s side remain locked in a battle to finish in the top five and missing out on Champions League football after such heavy spending last summer would be seen as a disaster.

Next up is a trip to the Amex Stadium, where Brighton, 12th in the table, will look to exact revenge on Liverpool, who knocked them out of the FA Cup last month with a commanding 3-0 display.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side, who have picked up nine points from their last four matches, will also fancy their chances on home soil against a Reds outfit still feeling the effects of their midweek exertions.

McAteer warned Liverpool that Brighton will be desperate to take all three points and will see the Reds as a scalp.

The 54-year-old added that the clash with the Seagulls represent a demanding away assignment, with Slot under pressure to deliver.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He also pointed to Liverpool having to deal with the early kick-off in the Premier League despite having been in Champions League action.

McAteer said on LFC TV’s Reaction (53:07): “Again, the disappointment of playing after the Wednesday night, half twelve kick-off, I think there will be a bit of rotation.

“I think there needs to be.

“It is a tough place to go.

“Manager is under a bit of pressure, and it’s not in a great space, the club, and taking Liverpool is a good scalp isn’t it and he’ll definitely want that in front of his home fans as well, Hurzeler, for Liverpool, it’s a big, big game, they are away, early kick-off.

“But listen, they’ve got to go and do a job, and hopefully they get it done.”

A pivotal opportunity awaits for Liverpool, with a positive result against the Seagulls set to heap pressure on their top-four rivals, as Aston Villa and Chelsea both face sides in strong form.

After a dream debut season on Merseyside, Slot now finds himself under increasing scrutiny amid a downturn in results despite heavy summer investment, with one former Dutch attacker even voicing sympathy for his plight as he looks to deliver on the domestic front.