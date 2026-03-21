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Tam McManus has predicted that Rangers will let Marseille loanee Derek Cornelius leave at the end of his spell in Glasgow, with the Canada international having fallen out of favour.

Cornelius was roped in by former Rangers manager Russell Martin as an option in defence ahead of the 2025/26 season and arrived widely viewed as a positive addition.

In a sign of how highly they regarded the defender, Rangers negotiated to include an option to buy in the loan agreement.

He quickly looked to adapt to Danny Rohl following the German’s appointment as boss and lifted the lid on a lot of team meetings.

Even when fit, Cornelius failed to get approval from former Rangers stars though, one of whom, Gordon Dalziel, insisted in December that he would ship the loanee out in January along with the other loanees.

Cornelius has started training, though, amidst doubts over his long-term future at the Glasgow club.

Manager Rohl confirmed that the player has been working alone and has now been released early to join the Canada camp for their friendly against Iceland.

Country played in Germany Serbia United States Greece Sweden France Scotland Countries Derek Cornelius has played in

Former Hibernian attacker McManus thinks that there may well have been a falling out between Rohl and Cornelius.

He believes that the defender will certainly be heading back to Marseille at the end of the season.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer (6.19): “I actually thought that he looked quite decent when he came in.

“Then he dropped out of the team through injury.

“Obviously, Canada are the hosts and it is massive for the Canadian national team.

“He is obviously going there with Jesse Marsch, he is going to their camp.

“I think he is away today.

“I don’t know if there is a falling out behind the scenes over there or whatever or whether he has not been fit to train and play for Rangers and suddenly declares himself fit to play for Canada.

“I think that maybe what has happened.

“And yes, I think he is only on loan anyway from last season. I think he will go back there in the summer.

“He is just going to leave and play for Canada.

“But I think Rangers are fairly well covered in that area. I think [Nasser] Djiga, [Emmanuel] Fernandez, [John] Souttar.

“He [Rohl] has been kind of mixing those three anyway so I don’t think he will be a big miss.”

If injuries strike in the heart of defence between now and the end of the season then Rohl may need to count on Cornelius.

The 28-year-old, who has won 40 caps for Canada, will nevertheless be able to put himself on display in the World Cup this summer.