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Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen for this evening’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Ibrox – match preview here.

With the Scottish Premiership now entering its business end, Rangers have precious little room to drop points and Rohl knows how key beating Aberdeen is this evening.

While Gers midfielder Connor Barron is keen to see his side embrace the title pressure, one former attacker has declared Rangers to not be capable of sustaining the consistency needed to take the crown.

Aberdeen arrive at Ibrox sitting ninth in the league standings and having picked up 30 points from their 30 games so far.

The Dons have not won any of their last six games across all competitions and were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Dunfermline.

Rohl has dubbed the game a cup final and believes every match Rangers will play between now and the end of the campaign falls into that category.

The last meeting between the two sides this season saw Rangers score a 2-0 win away at Pittodrie in January.

Aberdeen’s last victory away at Ibrox came in 2023, with a 3-1 win in Glasgow.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen today, while at the back Rohl goes with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

In the engine room, Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while Mikey Moore and Thelo Aasgaard support Ryan Naderi and Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl may well need to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen at some point in the 90 minutes and his options to shake things up off the bench include Bojan Miovski and Connor Barron.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens, Raskin, Chukwuani, Moore, Aasgaard, Naderi, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Souttar, Sterling, Barron, Antman, Diomande, Gassama, Miovski