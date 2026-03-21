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Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Brentford for this evening’s Premier League clash under the lights at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds remain well placed to secure survival in the Premier League this season, but the hard work is not done yet and tonight represents a superb opportunity to take a big step towards securing their top flight spot for next term.

Farke has had selection decisions to make as he mulls how best to go about taking on a Brentford team who have dreams of securing a European spot.

The German tactician is without left-wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson due to his sending off against Crystal Palace last time out.

Leeds will have players high in confidence, none more so than Anton Stach, who has just been called up to the Germany squad and was delighted.

For now though Stach has admitted to being fully focused on Brentford and looking to try to claim all three points.

The earlier clash between the two teams this season, at Brentford, ended in a 1-1 draw in December.

Karl Darlow is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Brentford tonight, with a back three in front of him of Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Farke picks two wing-backs, with Jayden Bogle and James Justin slotting in to do the job.

The engine room battle will be one Farke will be keen for Leeds to win and he picks Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach and Brenden Aaronson, while Lukas Nmecha provides the goal threat with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke can change his Leeds United lineup vs Brentford by calling for his substitutes at any time and options include Daniel James and Noah Okafor.

Leeds United Lineup vs Brentford

Darlow, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Bogle, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bornauw, Gruev, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Okafor, Piroe