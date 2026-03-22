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Fixture: Dundee United vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United for this afternoon’s crunch Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice.

The legendary manager has been working miracles to repair the damage done by the disastrous Wilfried Nancy reign and has the Bhoys firmly in the title race.

Hearts managed to grab a late 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to sit now five points clear of Celtic, who are third, at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

If Celtic can beat Dundee’s neighbours this afternoon then they will close to within two points of Hearts and move back up to second.

Celtic were recently backed by one former attacker who believes they are doing enough at the moment to show that they will end the season as champions.

O’Neill though will view today’s meeting with Dundee United as a potential banana skin that he will want to avoid slipping on before the international break.

The Celtic boss has given a nod towards the tough nature of the game, but is sure that if his side are mentally prepared then they will be ready to tackle it.

Celtic will likely be without goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the rest of the season, as he struggles with a shoulder injury, however the change to Viljami Sinisalo in goal is one which should have come sooner in the view of one former Scottish Premiership star.

The last meeting between the two sides at Tannadice ended in a 2-1 Dundee United win.

Sinisalo is in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Dundee United today, while in defence O’Neill picks Colby Donovan, Benjamin Arthur, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

The engine room will be an area that O’Neill will want to see Celtic dominate and he picks Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, while Benjamin Nygren, Yang and Daizen Maeda support Kelechi Iheanacho.

There are options on the bench for O’Neill to change his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United at any point in the 90 minutes and they include Junior Adamu and Auston Trusty.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee United

Sinisalo, Donovan, Arthur, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Doohan, Trusty, Adamu, McCowan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tounekti, Saracchi, Forrest, Ralston