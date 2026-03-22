Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Aston Villa for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League meeting at Villa Park.

While there has been a clear uplift in results at West Ham in recent months, noted by an ex-striker after a plucky display against Liverpool, they are still at risk of relegation.

One former Hammers star is positive they will survive, while Crysencio Summerville has insisted they do not belong in their current position.

Despite that, West Ham still need results and they will not survive based on good comments and optimism alone.

Aston Villa away has all the hallmarks of a tough encounter for Nuno’s men, but Konstantinos Mavropanos is sure West Ham have what is needed to pick up wins.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season was a close run affair as Aston Villa left the London Stadium with a 3-2 win.

Villa were in Europa League action in midweek as they saw off French side Lille to advance in the competition.

How much that may have taken out of them is unclear, but Unai Emery still wants a top five spot to not have to rely on winning the Europa League to get into the Champions League.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Aston Villa this afternoon is Mads Hermansen, while in defence Nuno goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Diouf.

Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes will try to get the upper hand in midfield, while the attacking threat comes from Pablo, Jarrod Bowen and Taty Castellanos.

Nuno can shake up his West Ham lineup vs Aston Villa if needed by using his options off the bench and they include Adama Traore and Callum Wilson.

West Ham United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Pablo, Bowen, Castellanos.

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante