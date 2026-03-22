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Darren Bent has admitted he is worried about what effect dropping into the bottom three, even temporarily, would have mentally on Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest went to north London and blew Spurs away with a 3-0 Premier League win on Sunday which deepens relegation worries for Igor Tudor’s men.

Spurs had been looking at the game to start their climb up the table and away from danger, but they were clearly second best on the day.

The result leaves Tottenham sitting just a point above third from bottom West Ham and two points behind Nottingham Forest.

They now have seven league games left to save their Premier League status and avoid a disastrous drop into the Championship.

With West Ham in action before Tottenham play again, by the time Spurs take to the pitch again they may have dropped into the bottom three.

Bent is concerned for Tottenham if that was to happen as he believes that the Spurs players are less mentally well equipped to deal with it than their rivals.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The ex-striker is sure that the Tottenham players will never have mentally expected to be in a relegation battle.

Bent said on talkSPORT (22nd March, 16:14): “I do worry if Spurs drop into the bottom three, even if it’s for a game.

“Look at the teams that are down there, no disrespect to Burnley, they have been there before and they know what it takes in terms of trying to get out of there, that mentality.

“Forest have been down there, West Ham have been, relegated not too long ago.

“Spurs, it probably never crossed their mentality this season that they’d be in this position.

“They’ve got good players, but I just wonder if they have got the right kind of mentality for this type of fight.

“So far the signs of that are no.”

Former Premier League striker Neil Mellor recently revealed he can absolutely see Tottenham going down, comparing them unfavourably with Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Leeds United.

Spurs have another three home games this season, with Brighton, Leeds and Everton all due to visit north London.

Tottenham have lost 15 games so far this term, out of their 31 league fixtures, and conceded 50 goals.

Last season, Tottenham lost 22 games, but won eleven, while so far they have won just seven matches.