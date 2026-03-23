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Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa is returning to England from Coverciano in the Italy camp as he is not fit to feature for the national team.

The Italian forward was rated very highly when he started with Fiorentina, where he lit up the Italian top-flight with his performances.

He spent two seasons on loan at Juventus from La Viola, who finally signed him permanently four years ago from their Serie A rivals.

Chiesa, though, struggled to make a consistent impact at the Old Lady after he sustained constant injury issues with the Italian giants.

Back in the summer of 2024, the Reds took a gamble on the Italian forward, who they signed on a long-term deal from the Serie A giants.

One former Red had high hopes when he joined the Reds, as he believed that the Italian would cause Premier League defenders some real problems with his skillset.

However, Chiesa’s time at Anfield has not gone according to plan, as Arne Slot has given him a sporadic role at best at Liverpool.

Level First capped Italy U19s 2015 Italy U20s 2016 Italy U21s 2017 Italy 2018 Federico Chiesa for Italy

Chiesa has been constantly linked with a move back to Italy since he came to England, with multiple clubs showing interest in him.

He will be eyeing an impact at the World Cup this summer, but will not be playing a role for Italy over the course of the international break this month.

Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso called him up for the national team, however Chiesa will play no part.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano, Chiesa ‘made a round trip’ to the Italy training base as he is not fit to play due to ‘physical issues’.

Bologna star Nicolo Cambiaghi has now been called up to replace the 28-year-old for Italy’s games in the upcoming international break.

Slot did not let Chiesa leave last summer, over concerns about squad depth at Anfield.

Chiesa’s current deal at the Reds runs for two more years and he could look to leave next summer due to limited game time.

The Italian attacker has clocked fewer than 300 minutes of Premier League football, and will eagerly keep an eye on Italy’s World Cup qualifier game against Northern Ireland on Thursday.