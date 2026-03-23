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Former Leeds United forward Jermaine Beckford has insisted the goalkeeping position is no longer a concern for the Whites, with Karl Darlow rising to the occasion after being handed his opportunity by Daniel Farke.

Darlow closed out last season as Leeds United’s man between the sticks after Illan Meslier dropped out of favour, recording four clean sheets across seven appearances in the run-in.

Over the summer, Lucas Perri completed a move to Elland Road from Lyon, with Farke preparing to hand him the starting role.

However, between September and October, with the Brazilian goalkeeper sidelined through injury ahead of the international break, the experienced 35-year-old seized his chance, stepping in and stating his desire to secure regular minutes.

Since the turn of the year, following some costly mistakes by Perri, Darlow earned the nod from the German manager and has since cemented his place as the first choice, registering three clean sheets from ten Premier League outings and drawing plaudits as an authoritative presence at the back.

The Welsh shot-stopper also delivered back-to-back solid displays against Crystal Palace and Brentford this month, with both fixtures ending in goalless draws.

Beckford indicated that Leeds United’s goalkeeping situation is no longer a point of concern, highlighting Darlow’s recent performances as evidence of his resurgence.

First team goalkeeper Karl Darlow Lucas Perri Alex Cairns Illan Meslier Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

He recounted how Darlow was thrust into the side after first-choice Perri endured a difficult start, adding that the Welsh goalkeeper required time to settle and rediscover his rhythm.

The 42-year-old stressed that, under Farke’s guidance and drawing on his Premier League and international pedigree, Darlow has rebuilt his confidence, now evident in assured displays and successive clean sheets against the London sides.

When asked whether the goalkeeping position remains a talking point, Beckford said on LUTV (20:00): “No, it’s not.

“I think Karl’s done unbelievably well.

“When Lucas Perri was bought in the summer, he was brought in to be the number one.

“He made a few calamitous mistakes and Karl Darlow came in.

“Initially, he was struggling to kind of find his feet, so to speak, but having somebody like Daniel Farke talking to him, telling him where he needs to improve, to calm himself down.

“We know what he’s capable of.

“You know he’s got Premier League experience, he’s got international experience, he’s a very good goalkeeper.

“He just needed that time to find his feet.

“Now you look at him, the confidence he’s playing with.

“Two clean sheets back to back against two very established, difficult Premier League sides.

“I’m over the moon for him.”

After back-to-back draws, Leeds have moved up to 15th in the table, opening up a four-point gap to the drop zone with just seven games remaining.

The Whites have been backed by Adam Pope to remain in the top flight next season, but without a win in their last six matches and without a goal in their last four, Farke will be hoping his players can rediscover their cutting edge after the international break.