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Former Leeds United talent Elia Caprile is being watched by Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur amid his good form for Cagliari.

The goalkeeper was spotted by Leeds early in his career and taken to Elland Road, where he linked up with the Whites squad.

He even then made the bench for a senior matchday squad, before Leeds decided to send him on loan back to Italy to clock up regular minutes.

Caprile left Leeds on a permanent basis in 2022 to join Bari after finding first team opportunities hard to come by at Elland Road.

He still retains fond memories of his time at Leeds and lifted the lid on life under the demanding Marcelo Bielsa.

Now Caprile may soon have an option to return to England as his performances in Serie A, which have seen him called up to the Italy squad, have alerted Aston Villa and Tottenham.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Aston Villa and Tottenham have ‘sent their scouts’ to watch Caprile’s performances for Cagliari.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham may well be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer with Guglielmo Vicario subject to fierce interest from Inter Milan.

If Spurs did sign Caprile then they would likely do so with Vicario’s blessing, with the Tottenham shot-stopper having messaged him about how he was the right goalkeeper to replace him at Empoli.

A move to Aston Villa though could well be a more appealing prospect for Caprile as Unai Emery’s men could well have Champions League football to offer.

Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has long been linked with a possible exit from the club and while Marco Bizot has impressed, the Lions will likely want a younger custodian with room to grow also on the books.

Despite having now been on the books at no fewer than seven clubs, Caprile is still just 24 years old.

If he can secure a spot on the plane for the World Cup in the summer then his value could increase further.