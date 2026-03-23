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Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca believes that there are better options in the market for the Nerazzurri compared to Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario.

Italian custodian Vicario first attracted transfer attention during his time at Empoli, as Juventus tried to beat Spurs to his signature.

However, eventually Spurs snapped him up, and later, his father revealed that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also wanted him.

Vicario’s time at the north London club has been mixed, with a Europa League success to his name, but question marks over some of his displays.

His decision-making and performances between the sticks at the north London club have met with heavy criticism from some Spurs fans and the 29-year-old has let in 65 goals in only 43 matches this term.

The Italy international, though, could be back on his way to his homeland, as Inter Milan have identified him as one of the top candidates for the number 1 role next season due to his affordable wages.

It was recently suggested that the Serie A giants are laying the groundwork to sign the Premier League custodian, as they look to take him home.

Goalkeeper Nationality Guglielmo Vicario Italian Antonin Kinsky Czech Brandon Austin American Tottenham’s first team goalkeepers

Former Italy star Pagliuca, who played for Inter Milan as well, does believe that the Spurs number 1 has quality.

However, he is of the view that, in terms of quality, Vicario is not the best goalkeeper available in the market.

He does hope that Inter Milan are correct if they do end up going for the 29-year-old.

“Vicario is a good goalkeeper; he’s made his mark, but in my opinion, he’s not the best goalkeeper around right now”, Pagliuca told Italian programme Radio anch’io: Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web) about the Spurs custodian.

“There are certainly market dynamics and intricacies, but there are several goalkeepers better than Vicario.

“If Vicario were to be chosen, I hope he’s the right choice for Inter.

“But in my opinion, there are better goalkeepers than Vicario.”

Former Spurs boss Thomas Frank backed the Tottenham number 1 as a ‘remarkable’ character earlier this season.

The north Londoners, though, are already looking for new options for the upcoming campaign, as they have scouted another goalkeeper in Serie A.

Vicario will look to play his part in trying to keep Spurs in the top-flight next season, with his current deal set to run for two more years