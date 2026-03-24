Michael Regan/Getty Images

Italian journalist Mimmo Cugini has issued a harsh warning to Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa that if he has not understood what it means to wear the Italy shirt then the Azzurri door should be closed to him.

The Reds signed Chiesa two years ago from Juventus on a deal until the summer of 2028, feeling his £10m fee represented a bargain.

Chiesa though has seen injuries and competition for places get in the way of him making a real impact at Anfield, though he did score in the EFL Cup final.

The winger has mostly been injury-free this term, but Arne Slot has not fancied him as a starter, despite multiple forwards operating below their usual standards all season at the club.

However, Italy’s boss, Gennaro Gattuso, called him up for the World Cup qualifier game against Northern Ireland later this week.

Chiesa, though, ‘made a round trip’ from the Italy camp in Coverciano, after it emerged he was not in the right physical condition to play.

Italian journalist Cugini has admitted that Chiesa remains one of the best talents in Italian football, but he has questioned the versatile forward’s mentality.

PL based player Club Gianluigi Donnarumma Manchester City Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal Sandro Tonali Newcastle United PL based players in current Italy squad

Cugini criticised what he sees as Chiesa’s change of mind after being called up by Gattuso, pointing out that the Liverpool man may not quite understand what it means to represent a nation like Italy.

And if that is the case then he urged the Italian FA to close their doors forever on the 28-year-old, who has 51 senior caps for the Azzurri.

“It’s a very strange situation.

“I imagine that behind Gattuso’s decision to call up Chiesa – who is playing very little for Liverpool – there was a strategy aimed at bringing back someone who, despite everything, remains one of Italian football’s greatest talents”, Cugini said on Italian radio station TMW Radio about the Reds attacker.

“I imagine the manager offered him this opportunity and, from what we’ve heard, the player agreed.

“Then, however, Chiesa changed his mind and said he didn’t feel up to it, which seems odd for a professional like him.

“Either there is something we haven’t been told, or the situation is inexplicable.

“Certainly, if the player hasn’t grasped what it means to wear the national team shirt in decisive matches to qualify for the World Cup, it’s time to close that door.”

His former side, Juventus, were keen on him in the winter window, but a former player of the Turin-based club raised concerns over behavioural issues.

Chiesa has not played for the Italy national team in the last 21 months and it remains to be seen if Gattuso will give him a chance if the Azzurri make it to the summer’s World Cup.