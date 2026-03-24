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Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf has slammed Tottenham Hotspur’s squad, claiming they resemble street footballers who lack cohesion and appear unprepared to fight in the midst of a relegation battle.

At the weekend, in a crucial relegation six-pointer, Spurs were hammered by rivals Nottingham Forest, as Vitor Pereira claimed his first league win since taking charge in February, ending a seven-game winless run.

The Lilywhites slipped below the Tricky Trees in the table and now languish in 17th place in the Premier League, teetering on the brink of a first top-flight exit since 1977, sitting just one point above the drop zone.

Three months into the year, the London club are yet to register a Premier League victory, with one former Spurs star criticising the squad’s mentality, while another top-flight figure warned that the Lilywhites lack the unity to cope with mounting pressure.

With just seven games left to turn things around, Leboeuf has added to the conversation, voicing serious concerns over Spurs’ current squad and noting that while the team boast plenty of individual talent, they lack cohesion, leadership, and a clear collective purpose.

Struggling to function as a unit, he suggested many players appear unprepared to execute their roles effectively and fail to understand their responsibilities both individually and within the team.

The 58-year-old also warned that an overreliance on natural ability over discipline and teamwork leaves the squad exposed and in genuine danger of relegation.

Home opponent Date Brighton 18/04 Leeds United 09/05 Everton 24/05 Tottenham’s remaining home games

LeBoeuf said on ESPN FC (4:15): “When I see those names, I only see very good players, so there is a lack of soul, a lack of faith, a lack of leadership, not only on the field, but also on the bench.

“Nobody is capable of giving an idea of what they have to do.

“Most of the players look like street footballers, I call them like that.

“Those players who have the football, they have the quality, but they don’t know how to work together, and they don’t know what to do.

“They don’t know their job, they don’t know what they have to do individually and collectively, and that’s why they’re there.

“They are not ready because they all think they are very talented players and that they deserve to chase for the race, for the Premier League or any other championship.

“They are not ready to fight, so they’re very vulnerable for me, and they really are in danger.”

Since his appointment in February, Igor Tudor has yet to register a win, suffering six defeats in seven Premier League games, and if Spurs are to consider a managerial change, the international break could prove a pivotal moment, with their next fixture scheduled for 12th April.

The Lilywhites face a stern challenge against Sunderland, who come into the clash riding the momentum of a commanding Tyne-Wear derby victory.

With just a one-point cushion to safety and West Ham playing Wolves first, Spurs could find themselves inside the bottom three when they take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.