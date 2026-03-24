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Jarrod Bowen believes West Ham United must rest up during the international break ahead of two important home games as the Hammers hope to avoid relegation to the Championship.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League with only 29 points in 30 matches and one point away from safety, despite an upturn in form under Nuno Espirito Santo seeing one former star confident they will stay up.

Last weekend, the Hammers paid a visit to Aston Villa at Villa Park and returned with a disappointing 2-0 defeat, where a win could have moved them out of the relegation zone.

John McGinn opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and in the 68th minute, Ollie Watkins scored his ninth league goal to double the Villans’ advantage.

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos made some crucial blocks and two goal-line clearances to keep the Hammers alive, but ultimately they failed to change the final scoreline.

Nuno took over from Graham Potter in September to help West Ham avoid relegation to the Championship, and in their last nine league games, the Hammers have won three, drawn three and lost three.

Improved performances under the Portuguese manager have changed the atmosphere among the players and the club in a season filled with twists and turns.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-1 West Ham Premier League West Ham 3-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 2-2 West Ham Premier League Last three West Ham-Leeds United meetings

Club captain Bowen believes that the players have got to stick together, something Axel Disasi admitted recently he feels they are doing.

Bowen feels now that the Hammers have to rest up for two important home games, one of which is in the FA Cup against Leeds United.

Bowen said on West Ham’s official website: “Now we have to rest up.

“People that go away, go away. Then, when we come back, we have a chance to get into a semi-final in the FA Cup. Then we have big games in the Premier League.”

“Sunday was a blow, a kick in the teeth, but we can’t forget what we’re all trying to achieve.

“It hasn’t been a great season for any of us, but we have to keep standing up to it, keep rolling our sleeves up when we come back.”

“Like I said, we’ve got two home games coming up, which is really important. We’ve got to stick together.”

Nuno’s team will lock horns with Leeds United on 5th April in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and then welcome fellow relegation strugglers Wolves to the London Stadium in the Premier League.

The Hammers will surely want to prioritise the Premier League over the FA Cup, but Nuno will know the importance of momentum and beating Leeds would add to the positivity in the camp.

Leeds also still have to go to the London Stadium in the Premier League this season, on the final day of the campaign.