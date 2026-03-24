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Everton star James Garner has insisted he wants to make an impact on every single game as the Toffees look to end the season on a high under David Moyes.

In 2022, Garner arrived at Everton from Manchester United in the summer transfer window and penned a four-year contract.

At Manchester United, Garner was seen as someone with similar qualities to Michael Carrick.

The 25-year-old has made 115 appearances for Everton in over three years across all competitions, despite a few injuries at the start of his Toffees career.

This season, Garner has made 34 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists for Everton.

Besides that, he is now the joint top assists provider with Jack Grealish in the Premier League for Everton, both having laid on six assists for their team-mates.

Garner has admitted that he is trying to do everything he can for the team, from winning the ball to scoring a goal.

The Toffees star claims he wants to make an impact on every single game in one way or another at Everton.

Club played for Manchester United Watford Nottingham Forest Everton Clubs James Garner has played for

Garner said to EvertonTV: “I’m trying to do everything. I’m trying to win the ball, I’m trying to create, I’m trying to score and I’m trying to lead.”

“Whatever I can do.

“If I can’t affect the game one way, I’ll be affecting it the other way.”

Garner’s brilliant performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, as manager Thomas Tuchel wants to take a closer look at him, feeling he has gone under the radar this term.

England will play friendlies against Uruguay and Japan over the course of the international break and Garner could earn his first cap for the Three Lions.

With Tuchel speaking positively about the midfielder he is likely to be given the chance to stake his claim for a spot on the plane for the World Cup.

Garner will want to make an impact in the last eight Premier League games as Everton try to bring European football to the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.