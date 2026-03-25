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Aston Villa out-on-loan attacker Donyell Malen is currently away on international duty and Serie A club Roma will use the time to ‘focus on finalising’ his permanent arrival from the Premier League side.

The Netherlands forward has been a huge success at the Serie A outfit since he made his move from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old has played 12 games for the Giallorossi and has scored eight goals and provided one assist across all competitions.

One legendary former defender hailed Malen’s fantastic start in Italy, claiming him to be a ‘deadly’ player for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The 27-year-old forward spent one year at Villa Park and he was used as a wide attacker by Unai Emery, which he did not prefer.

Malen decided to leave Villa Park to play as a number 9 on a regular basis and he took no time to adapt to the league’s pace, as he has become a Serie A hotshot already.

The Aston Villa loanee will be featuring for the Netherlands in the upcoming international break, with the Oranje set to face Norway and Ecuador in friendly games.

Club played for PSV Eindhoven Borussia Dortmund Aston Villa Roma Clubs Donyell Malen has played for

Roma, though, will not sit idly in the international break, as they will be working to finalise Malen’s signature permanent, according to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24).

The Serie A giants have a conditional obligation to buy the Dutch hitman, but they want to sign him regardless and will ‘focus on finalising’ the deal in the coming days.

Roma have paid a €2m loan fee for the 27-year-old striker and the Villans will receive €25m for the Dutchman when his conditional obligation is triggered.

Ex-Premier League star Bolo Zenden believes that Malen can play a key role for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side in the upcoming World Cup.

The Villans loanee, though, is not the first-choice attacker for the Oranje, but a Dutch former forward claimed that Malen’s central role suits him perfectly.

Aston Villa have lost the X-factor of Malen and have signed Tammy Abraham, and it remains to be seen if they come to regret the deal they struck with Roma.

Malen’s superb form for the Giallorossi has raised questions over whether Aston Villa should have got more money from his exit.