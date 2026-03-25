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Pau Torres is attracting transfer interest from Turkey and Besiktas have made ‘initial contact’ with the Aston Villa defender’s agent.

The Spanish central defender spent the majority of his career in his homeland, playing for La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The left-footed Spaniard attracted English clubs over the years as Manchester United and Newcastle United chased him back in 2022.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City also wanted Torres at one point, but three years ago, Aston Villa snapped up Torres from the Yellow Submarine.

Torres played under Unai Emery at Villarreal and his perseverance convinced the former Spain international to consider making a switch to Villa Park for the Villans boss.

The Birmingham-based outfit paid a sizeable £31.5m for the centre-back, who joined the club on a five-year deal in a show of faith in his abilities.

Torres has been a regular at Aston Villa, but the Spaniard has struggled with multiple injury issues since he made his move from the La Liga club.

Level First cap Spain U18s 2018 Spain U23s 2021 Spain 2019 Pau Torres for Spain

Villa’s 3-0 win at the weekend was Torres’ 100th appearance for Emery’s side and now he is attracting transfer interest from abroad ahead of the summer window.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), the 29-year-old central defender is wanted by Super Lig club Besiktas.

And they are already taking steps towards Torres, as the Black Eagles have made ‘initial contact’ with the player’s agent regarding a possible swoop in the summer.

Last summer, Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr considered Torres as a possible option, but he stayed put at Villa Park.

In the winter window, Besiktas signed Emmanuel Agbadou from Premier League side Wolves, and now want to add Torres to their backline for the next campaign.

Aston Villa’s stance on the Spaniard’s future is still unknown, with his current deal running until the summer of 2028 at Villa Park.

If Aston Villa can secure Champions League football for next term then Emery will surely want to make sure he has enough depth in the centre-back position.