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Leicester City forward Patson Daka ‘has been offered’ to Turkish giants Galatasaray amid uncertainty over Mauro Icardi’s future.

Icardi signed for the Turkish club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for a fee of €10m, after a successful loan spell the previous campaign saw him score 22 goals in the league in 1,888 minutes, a rate better than a goal a game.

The Argentinian went on to have a successful 2023/24 campaign too as he guided Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig title with 25 goals.

Last season though, Icardi could only manage 14 appearances in all competitions, after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in November against Tottenham Hotspur during a 3–2 Europa League win in Istanbul.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk made Icardi captain ahead of this season, after the long-serving Fernando Muslera departed having served 14 years with the club.

Icardi became the highest-scoring foreign player for Galatasaray in February, having surpassed Gheorghe Hagi’s league record in December.

The Argentinian though has seen his role diminish with Galatasaray, as the €75m Victor Osimhen has taken up the role of premier striker after his transfer in the summer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Combined with the fact that Icardi turned 33 last month, Galatasaray and the player are yet to come to an agreement regarding his future, with Icardi’s contract expiring in the summer.

Galatasaray have also begun to assess the market for potential replacements in the event that Icardi does not extend his stay with the club.

Leicester hitman Daka has emerged as one of the candidates to replace Icardi in the summer and ‘has been offered’ to Galatasaray, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

The Zambian international, having signed for the Foxes in 2021 from Red Bull Salzburg, has largely played second fiddle to Jordan Ayew in the Championship after relegation last season.

Leicester remain on course for a second consecutive relegation, though former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has backed Gary Rowett to bring out the best from the side and guide them to safety.

Daka’s contract expires in the summer and the forward’s future too remains uncertain, though he has started seven of the last nine fixtures for the Foxes.

The contract situation and Leicester’s position in the standings make Daka and Galatasaray mutually attractive propositions.

Daka has not fulfilled the promise he showed at Red Bull Salzburg in England by any stretch of the imagination and might be tempted to start anew in a different country.

It remains to be seen if Galatasaray choose to extend Icardi’s contract, come in for Daka or plump for a different player altogether in the summer while Leicester’s prime focus will remain on avoiding a disastrous relegation.