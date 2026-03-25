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Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked three Galatasaray players, goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, midfielder Gabriel Sara and winger Baris Yilmaz, as targets and are poised to make their move in the summer transfer window.

Picking up from last season, the Lilywhites are enduring a dismal league campaign and sit just one point above the drop zone, raising the prospect of no Premier League football next season if results do not improve quickly.

Frustration is mounting among the support, with pressure intensifying on newly appointed manager Igor Tudor after a seven-match winless start, leaving Spurs still searching for their first league victory of 2026.

While they battle to preserve their top-flight status, the recruitment team have already begun shaping plans for next season, with the north London club targeting three players from Turkey.

According to Turkish daily Aksam (via A Spor), Galatasaray trio Cakir, Sara and Yilmaz are on the radar of the north London side, who ‘plan to approach’ the Turkish club in the summer.

With first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario keen on a move to Inter Milan, 29-year-old shot-stopper Cakir has emerged as a potential option for Spurs after impressing at Rams Park, recording eleven clean sheets in 32 appearances since arriving in September from Trabzonspor, amid interest from fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Sara, who has nine goal contributions this season, has also emerged as a player of interest for Tottenham, with the club observing him last week at Anfield when Galatasaray took on Liverpool as they continue to monitor the Brazilian playmaker closely.

Wanted player Age Ugurcan Cakir 29 Gabriel Sara 26 Baris Alper Yilmaz 25 Wanted players

Yilmaz, 23, has attracted strong interest from multiple suitors and has now drawn Spurs’ focus, with his return of ten goals and 14 assists for the Turkish giants, including a goal and an assist against Juventus in the Champions League, underlining his ability to perform on the big stage.

The Cimbom saw their European campaign end in the round of 16 following elimination by Liverpool, but their performances have drawn significant attention and they are expected to face sustained interest from English clubs when the summer transfer window opens.

Tottenham Hotspur have just seven matches remaining to secure their place in England’s top flight next season and will be determined to preserve their status, knowing it could prove decisive in luring their transfer targets.

There is also a question mark over who will slot into the vacant sporting director role at the club, with Sebastian Kehl targeted by far from easy to land.