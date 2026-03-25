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Tottenham Hotspur have been told ‘there will be no quick agreement’ with former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The 46-year-old departed his post at the Ruhr giants recently with immediate effect and now he is in the market to join a new club, with the deal-maker expected to have a number of options.

Already there is interest in Kehl, with Hamburg having had him in their sights, while Wolfsburg are also keen to bring him on board.

Tottenham, who recently saw sporting director Fabio Paratici depart, are another potential destination for Kehl and they are interested.

However, according to German daily Bild, ‘there will be no quick agreement with Kehl’ for Tottenham.

It is suggested that it is ‘hard to imagine’ that the proposed set-up at Tottenham, with more than one sporting director, would suit the German.

While helping to rebuild a crumbling Spurs side may well appeal to Kehl, the sporting director would want to make sure the right environment was present before he takes his next post.

Club Years Hannover 1998-2000 Freiburg 2000-2001 Borussia Dortmund 2002-2015 Sebastian Kehl’s career history

Kehl was a legendary figure as a player at Dortmund and shone as part of Jurgen Klopp’s side at the club.

His spell as sporting director at Dortmund ran from the summer of 2022 through until earlier this month and came after a stint as the club’s head of first team football.

Kehl is qualified as a coach, having earned his coaching license up to UEFA’s A level, something which may make him well suited to leading the search for a new manager at Tottenham in the summer.

However, any new sporting director at Tottenham may well need to wait until the summer when the north London side know which league they will be operating in.

One former Tottenham star believes it is now 50-50 whether Spurs will avoid being relegated this season.

A comprehensive 3-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest before the international break has only served to deepen the problems in north London.