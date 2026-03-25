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Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has described having a player of Harry Wilson’s calibre in the squad as a significant boost to Wales’ confidence, with his consistent form and proven abilities enhancing the team’s morale.

Wales kick off their push at home against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on Thursday.

The Dragons must deliver back-to-back wins during the international break if they are to book their place in the World Cup in North America this summer.

Wilson, who was linked with a summer move to Elland Road but stayed at Craven Cottage after Fulham failed to secure a replacement, has delivered an impressive season with eleven goals and seven assists in 34 appearances.

Whites skipper Ampadu believes the 29-year-old brings a real boost to the squad, highlighting how his red-hot form and consistency injects confidence into those around him.

Ampadu added that while Wilson is now attracting wider attention, those within the Wales camp have long been well aware of his abilities.

He also stressed that, while the team boast several players capable of rising to the occasion, Wilson’s knack for delivering in critical moments adds an extra edge, making him an invaluable presence in the dressing room.

Club played for Liverpool Crewe Alexandra Hull City Derby County Bournemouth Cardiff City Fulham Clubs Harry Wilson has played for

The 25-year-old said at a press conference: “He’s massively important

“I think he’s not just showing that this season – he’s getting a lot of credit from the wider audience, which he fully deserves, and probably deserves even more.

“But us here, and me personally having known him for a lot of years, we know what he’s capable of.

“He’s the one who can deliver in those magic moments.

“When you’ve got a player like that in your dressing room, knowing what he can do and deliver, it’s very confidence-boosting.

“So yeah, he’s obviously a very important player with how he’s playing.

“But like I said, we’ve got a squad full of players who can deliver when called upon.”

Ampadu will be alongside three fellow Leeds United stars, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Dan James, in the Wales camp as they take the field in front of the iconic Red Wall on Thursday.

Having travelled with the squad to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the midfielder will be determined to drive Wales over the line and secure their second World Cup since 1958.