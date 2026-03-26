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Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to reunite with Besiktas star Orkun Kokcu, whom he managed at Feyenoord.

The Haarlem-born talent impressed at Feyenoord’s academy before he made his senior debut for the Eredivisie giants when he was only 17.

Kokcu had an impressive five-year spell at Feyenoord, where he played 175 games, contributing to 58 goals directly in the process.

Back in 2018, Arsenal started showing interest in the Turkish midfielder and tracked him for several years without making a move.

Three years ago, Portuguese giants Benfica signed Kokcu on a long-term deal and he has played close to 100 games for them.

Last summer, however, Kokcu was loaned out to Turkish outfit Besiktas for the current campaign and they have a conditional obligation to buy him.

The 25-year-old midfielder has contributed to 15 goals directly in 32 games for the Black Eagles, and he captains the Istanbul outfit.

Club Years Feyenoord 2018-2023 Benfica 2023- Besiktas (loan) 2025- Orkun Kokcu’s career history

His performances have attracted fresh interest from the Premier League, as the reigning champions are keen on the Turkey international.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), Liverpool boss Slot wants to reunite with Kokcu next season at Anfield.

The Reds are not the only club who want the ex-Feyenoord star man, as Serie A giants Inter Milan are also keeping an eye on the 25-year-old.

Liverpool were linked with him before he moved to Benfica in 2023, but the Portuguese giants were able to snap him up amid competition.

However, it has been suggested that the Turkish creative midfielder is completely focused on continuing at the Super Lig club amid interest from European clubs.

Slot’s job security at Anfield too is far from secure at the moment, with Liverpool not even sure of Champions League football.

If there is a managerial change at Anfield after the season ends, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move for Kokcu.