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Valencia hitman Hugo Duro was delighted to see Largie Ramazani score at the weekend and revealed that he tells the Leeds United loanee to score goals.

The Belgian winger initially struggled to make an impact at the Spanish club after he completed his loan move to the Mestalla outfit last summer.

Carlos Corberan’s side wanted to include an option to buy in his loan from Leeds, which the Whites did not accept, and were likely glad they did not given his start back in La Liga.

The Belgian winger did not start a single game in the first half of the current campaign, but has become a key figure at the Spanish outfit in recent months.

It was suggested that Corebran’s side looked to cut his deal short mid-season, but that did not materialise.

Ramazani, though, has been on fire since the turn of the year, scoring five goals in his last nine appearances.

Last weekend, he scored against Sevilla from a Luis Rioja cross, which was targeted by Duro and Ramazani, and the latter turned that in.

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The Spanish forward revealed that he did not see the Leeds loanee behind him, but stressed that he was happy to see the Belgian forward score.

Duro has been impressed with Ramazani’s defensive work rate since his arrival at Mestalla, insisting that he always tells the Whites’ on-loan man to try and score goals.

“Ramazani’s goal wasn’t easy to score”, the Valencia forward told the club’s website about the Whites winger.

“I didn’t get to the ball, and I didn’t know he was behind me. I’m happy for him.

“I tell him he has to score goals; he’s helping us a lot.

“Defensively, he’s been spectacular.”

Ramazani is due for an Elland Road return when the season ends, but he has been coy regarding his future plans amid thoughts Valencia might want to keep him.

The Leeds loanee has been a key cog for Corberan, who is using his pace and directness to increase the effectiveness of his frontline.

Whether the La Liga club will make an attempt to sign Ramazani permanently when the season ends remains to be seen, however they will need to sit down with Leeds to do so.