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West Ham United winger Adama Traore has insisted the Hammers are not going to surrender in the relegation battle as they look to avoid the drop to the Championship under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Traore joined West Ham from Fulham in January 2026 for an undisclosed fee, with the move flagged as likely from December and which makes the Hammers the fifth club he has played for in the Premier League.

In the Premier League, Traore has scored 14 goals and provided 25 assists in 262 appearances for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.

The 30-year-old has so far managed nine appearances for West Ham, but is still waiting to score his first goal in a Hammers shirt.

Following his move to West Ham, Traore reunited with his former Wolves boss Nuno, under whom he scored ten goals and 18 assists in 131 games.

West Ham remain in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa before the international break and Traore was brought on at half-time at Villa Park.

Despite the defeat, which left Traore disappointed, he is sure that West Ham will not surrender and is keen for the Hammers to learn from the loss at Unai Emery’s men.

He insists that he continues to believe in the plan that Nuno has to take West Ham forward this season.

Club played for Barcelona Aston Villa Middlesbrough Wolves Fulham West Ham Clubs Adama Traore has played for

Traore said on West Ham’s official website: “I’m definitely disappointed, but I think we have to keep our heads up, keep the fighting spirit.

“We work, we try. Of course, we have to improve things each game and I think the most important thing is we’re not going to surrender, we’re not going to stop fighting. I believe in this team and I believe in the plan.

“I think we had a couple of chances.

“This is why we keep trying to be better every game.

“We’re going to watch back the game, for sure, as we do. We’re going to check what we can do better and we’re going to go again.

“Like I said, the most important thing is to keep the fighting spirit and we’re not going to surrender.”

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League just one point away from safety and 17th placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are winless in their last 13 league fixtures.

Former West Ham star Don Hutchison insisted earlier this month that he is confident West Ham will avoid relegation.

The Hammers lost 5-2 away at Liverpool at the end of February, but their plucky display was enough for former Reds striker Neil Mellor to believe they will be safe.

Now Nuno has to guide West Ham to the results to seal the deal.