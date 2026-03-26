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Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have received a boost in their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has hinted towards a possibility of leaving the club next summer.

Larsson started with Swedish giants Malmo and played 61 senior games for them before leaving the club in 2023.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt paid €9m for the Sweden international, who has been impressive at Die Adler.

Larsson is comfortable either playing as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder and his performances have attracted a host of European clubs regarding a potential swoop.

The Sweden international has played 114 times for the German top-flight outfit, who could be losing the young midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

North London Premier League clubs in the shape of Spurs and Arsenal have shown particular interest in the 21-year-old, being widely credited with being keen.

His contract was last renewed back in 2024 at Eintracht Frankfurt and runs until the summer of 2029, but he has hinted towards a potential departure at the end of the season.

Club Years Malmo 2022-2023 Eintracht Frankfurt 2023- Hugo Larsson’s career history

Larsson has revealed that he wants to try something new when the current campaign ends, stressing that he is aware of the interest he has from European clubs.

“I’m curious to try something new”, the Eintracht Frankfurt star was quoted as saying by TZ about his future.

“I’m aware of what’s happening behind the scenes.

“We’ll see if anything concrete comes of it this summer.”

Spurs have struggled all season to create in their engine room, as the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have been out with long-term injuries, and they may want to add new midfielders next summer.

They have scouted Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara regarding a potential swoop and Larsson is also on their list.

Title contenders Arsenal are keen on adding to their midfield options and they are also considering the 21-year-old as an option that they could explore when the season ends.

However, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen, and it remains to be seen whether the interested Premier League clubs will enter a transfer war for the Swede in the summer window.