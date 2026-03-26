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Derby County forward Patrick Agyemang believes that his move to the Rams has seen him grown on and off the pitch, which can help with the United States national team.

The attacker joined Derby County last summer for a reported fee of £5.9m, signing a four-year contract in what was a club-record sale for MLS side Charlotte FC.

Since then, Agyemang has been in excellent form for the Rams and is currently the side’s joint top scorer in the Championship this season with ten goals, alongside Carlton Morris.

Under John Eustace, the American has featured in different roles across the front line, including in attacking midfield, showing his versatility.

His performances have helped him retain his place in the United States national team, with Mauricio Pochettino calling him up for the side’s upcoming friendlies against Portugal and Belgium.

The 25-year-old appears to be in a strong position to earn a place in the World Cup squad if he maintains his form at club level with the Rams.

Agyemang has pointed to his development as both a player and a person, suggesting that the move to Derby County has helped him improve across multiple areas of his game.

In October, Eustace admitted that Agyemang still had much to learn about the Championship and he has pushed on in that regard.

England-based player Club Antonee Robinson Fulham Chris Richards Crystal Palace Aidan Morris Middlesbrough Brenden Aaronson Leeds United Patrick Agyemang Derby County England based played in latest United States squad

The striker indicated that the progress he has made at club level could benefit him on the international stage with the United States national team.

Agyemang was quoted as saying by Derby County’s official website: “When I got to England, it was obviously an adjustment factor.

“But I’ve grown into the person and player that I am now; it’s been amazing.

“I feel myself building in all types of areas, on and off the field, and I think it could obviously translate here [with the United States team] as well.”

Derby County are currently pushing for a place in the playoff spots, with just seven matches remaining in the campaign.

The Rams sit eighth in the table with 60 points, only three points behind sixth-placed Southampton as they look to break into the playoff places.

Agyemang, who likes to bully defenders in the view of one former Derby County star, could be key to their chances.

Their next fixture will see them face table-toppers Coventry City away from home after the international break, in what could be a key test.

The Rams are due to end the campaign by welcoming Sheffield United to Pride Park.