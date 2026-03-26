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Aston Villa out-on-loan attacker Donyell Malen feels that the football in Italy, where he is shining at Roma, suits him better than the Premier League.

Malen, who was hailed for his ‘tactical work’ by Unai Emery, joined the Italian outfit on loan in January.

He has since shown impressive form for Roma, scoring seven goals in ten Serie A matches in his preferred position as a striker.

So impressive has Malen been that Roma want to use the international break to finalise his permanent arrival.

Malen believes that the reason he is succeeding at Roma to a level he did not manage at Aston Villa could well be Italian football.

He also thinks that Gian Piero Gasperini’s approach and style of football also fits him.

“We play very offensively, with a lot of pressure and many transitions. That suits me well”, Malen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“Maybe Italy suits me best. I haven’t been here that long. I’ve had a good start and I want to maintain that.

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“But I do think it suits me well in terms of space. And that the way we play suits me well too.”

The Dutchman believes he has benefited from building up the momentum of good performances at Roma.

Malen has so far scored in Serie A in games against Torino, Cagliari, Napoli, Juventus and Como.

“Just training well. I have the momentum.

“When you score a lot of goals, you feel good and you want to hold on to that.”

One legendary former Serie A defender has dubbed Malen ‘deadly’ after being hugely impressed with his performances at Roma.

His displays in Italy are likely to have come as no surprise to Bryan Roy, who said in February that Italian football would suit him more.

If Malen keeps shining then Aston Villa may wonder whether they should have agreed to an obligation to buy in the loan agreement.

The Premier League side could potentially have sold Malen for a greater fee in the summer transfer window.