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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has insisted that Romania see the Turkey match tonight as a final and will not be intimidated by the great pressure created by the fans of the home team.

Spurs man Dragusin is currently on international duty with Romania and is set to take his place in central defence for the all-important FIFA World Cup qualifier against Turkey this evening.

It is a must-win match for Romania and therefore, Dragusin insists that he and his team will treat it as a final and show what they are capable of.

Having played at Galatasaray’s home ground, Rams Park, in the Europa League for Tottenham, Dragusin knows how intimidating the atmosphere inside Turkish stadiums can be.

However, it will not give the home team any additional advantage, according to the 24-year-old, as the visitors expect it to be such anyhow.

“We see the match against Turkey as a final, and we’ll show that”, Dragusin was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Fanatik.

“I also played here against a club team.

“The Turkish fans create great pressure, but we’re used to it; we expected it to be this way anyway.”

Romania player Most capped Nicolae Stanciu 84 Razvan Marin 72 Ianis Hagi 51 Nicusor Bancu 50 Top capped players in current Romania squad

Dragusin has had a season full of ups and downs at Tottenham this term.

He was linked with a move back to Italy in January, but a deal from AC Milan failed to materialise eventually.

When all Tottenham’s centre-backs are fit, Dragusin has found himself down the pecking order.

Getting to the World Cup with Romania could allow the defender to put himself in the shop window and secure an exit from north London.

Despite injury issues, Dragusin has been backed by his agent, who feels he is stronger and faster than he was before.

Dragusin is the only England-based player in the current Romania squad.