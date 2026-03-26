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Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin believes that West Brom’s bold gamble in appointing James Morrison is bearing fruit, with the Baggies hitting their stride as the season enters its final stretch.

Morrison secured the Baggies’ first win of the calendar year with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Hull City at the Hawthorns and followed it up with victory at Bristol City last week, giving West Brom back-to-back wins for the first time since August.

They now sit 20th in the table and, with seven games remaining, have created a four-point buffer over the bottom three after a former EFL star previously labelled the 39-year-old’s appointment as a risky move.

The former Scotland midfielder has overseen eight points from the last 12 on offer, defying a pundit who suggested a more experienced figure might be better suited to steady the Throstles.

Parkin reflected on what he viewed as a bold call to appoint Morrison given the Baggies’ situation and the nature of their defeats, referencing the 2-1 loss to Oxford United in February.

He suggested Leicester City had more in their armoury while Portsmouth were in better form, but their six-game winless run has shifted momentum to West Brom, who, along with Oxford before the weekend, have found rhythm and positioned themselves to pull clear.

The 45-year-old also pointed to the importance of multiple scorers in the win over Hull, highlighting a shift from previously indifferent displays in attacking areas.

Relegation battlers Boss Blackburn Rovers Michael O’Neill West Brom James Morrison Portsmouth John Mousinho Leicester City Gary Rowett Oxford United Matt Bloomfield Sheffield Wednesday Henrik Pedersen Bottom six bosses

Parkin said on EFL All Access (21:04): “I thought it was a hell of a risk, if I’m being completely honest, a few weeks ago, given the predicament they found themselves in.

“The way they were losing games, the manner of that Oxford defeat, you would’ve said probably that Leicester had more in their armoury, that Portsmouth at that stage were in better form.

“Obviously they’ve not won in six now, so all of a sudden West Brom are the ones with a little bit of momentum, so all credit to him, absolutely.

“I think really important getting the four players scoring in that Hull game, lot of indifference in their performance in the front areas, so yes, they are the ones now that you would say have the rhythm.

“Oxford as well probably have had the rhythm until the weekend, so they’ve given themselves a great opportunity getting out.”

The job marks Morrison’s third spell as interim boss of West Brom, having previously stepped in after Tony Mowbray’s exit last year and again following Ryan Mason’s departure in January.

Now looking revitalised, the Baggies will be keen to maintain their momentum when they return to Championship action at the Hawthorns against Wrexham on 3rd April.