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Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel’s agent has revealed the player’s love for Bayern Munich and insists that he could not return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund as a result.

Tel signed for Spurs last summer in a £30m move, after spending the earlier half of the year on loan with the club and impressing sufficiently.

The move has soured quickly though, with Tel said to be unhappy with game-time at Spurs, as Borussia Dortmund joined a host of names being linked with the Frenchman.

Tel’s agent Gadiri Camara quickly shot down the links to Borussia Dortmund, admitting that he is unsure if there is any mileage to the suggestion.

Stressing unequivocally of Tel’s love for Bayern Munich, Camara declared that Tel will consider a move back to Germany only in the event that the Bavarians come knocking.

Camara was quoted as saying by Absolut Bayern (via TZ): “I don’t know if Dortmund really want Mathys, but honestly, a return to Bayern is the only way Mathys will come back to Germany.

“He can’t play for any other club in the Bundesliga.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“He loves FC Bayern!”

Paris FC were linked with Tel in the winter window, with the French club said to be viewing him as an ‘absolute dream transfer target’.

Roma were also said to be pushing hard for Tel at the same time, but Tottenham ultimately kept hold of their player.

Tel has started all of the last three fixtures for Spurs, but has been unable to affect his club’s fortunes by a great deal, with Tottenham seemingly trapped in quicksand as they sink in the standings.

The winger has now withdrawn from international duty with a thigh concern, adding to Spurs’ injury list with manager Igor Tudor having bemoaned that he has not seen anything like this.

Spurs are embroiled in a four-way relegation battle and discussion about Tel’s future will surely be put on the back burner until safety is assured or denied.