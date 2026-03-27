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Nottingham Forest have set their sights on having their front man Chris Wood back for their key Europa League fixture against FC Porto on 9th April, according to journalist John Percy.

The experienced Premier League striker has been sidelined for most of this season with a knee injury and has made only nine appearances in a red shirt.

Wood’s knee problem began in mid-October and he underwent surgery in December, which has kept him out of action.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Wood featured for Nottingham Forest’s U21 side last week, scoring a goal while playing 45 minutes in a 3-0 win against Newcastle United.

Wood has been a key figure for Nottingham Forest since joining from Newcastle United in January 2023.

The 34-year-old enjoyed his best-ever Premier League season last term, scoring 20 goals in 36 appearances, which helped Forest qualify for the Europa League.

His injury has been a significant blow this season for Nottingham Forest, with Vitor Pereira’s side currently 16th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Age Chris Wood 34 Igor Jesus 25 Lorenzo Lucca 25 Taiwo Awoniyi 28 Nottingham Forest’s strikers

During Wood’s absence, Igor Jesus has led the line, scoring 13 goals, although he has managed just three in the Premier League.

However, there are now positive signs regarding Wood’s recovery, with the club carefully managing his workload as they aim to have him available for the upcoming European fixture.

As part of his rehabilitation process Wood was slated to feature for Nottingham Forest’s B team in a friendly against Northampton Town, where he was expected to play up to an hour to build match fitness.

The focus remains firmly on ensuring Wood is ready for the clash against Porto, with the minutes in the friendly seen as a key step towards achieving that target.

The first leg of the Europa League is set for 9th April at the Portuguese outfit’s home and Pereira’s side will welcome Porto to the City Ground on 16th April for the return leg.

Forest reached the quarter-finals after beating Midtjylland following a tough contest that ended in a penalty shootout, after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Having Wood available for the Premier League run-in would be a massive boost for Nottingham Forest as they fight to survive.

If he comes through the Europa League legs against Porto, then Wood could well be in line for significant minutes against one of his former clubs in the shape of Burnley in what will surely be a must win game.