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Former Italy national team doctor Enrico Castellacci has backed Federico Chiesa amid the backlash he is receiving after pulling out from the national team, as he insisted that the Liverpool forward must have had reasons, and he should not be judged.

The Genoa-born attacking talent joined Fiorentina’s youth academy when he was only ten and progressed through the club’s ranks.

He contributed to 60 goals in 153 games and showed his undeniable quality, playing for Serie A giants Juventus and the Italy national team.

The Old Lady, though, sold him two years ago and Premier League giants Liverpool brought him to England on a bargain £10m deal.

The 28-year-old versatile forward was looking to make a splash in the Premier League and though Liverpool won the league, his chances were limited, with injuries also playing their part.

He has been mostly match fit this season and Gennaro Gattuso called up to the Italy national team after almost three years of absence, but Chiesa made a round trip back to the Reds due to fitness issues.

And one Italian journalist bashed the Liverpool forward for pulling out from La Nazionale, stressing that the door for the national team should be closed if the injury issue was not serious.

Club managed Cambuur AZ Alkmaar Feyenoord Liverpool Clubs Arne Slot has managed

Castellacci, who was the Italy national team’s doctor for 14 years, however suggested that Chiesa should not be judged for his decision.

He feels that the winger must have felt something was wrong that made him take the decision to back out from the national team after going to Coverciano, the Italy camp.

“No one should judge; we must respect the decision”, Castellacci told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web about Chiesa.

“He clearly didn’t feel ready for such a big adventure at this point, and unfortunately, it’s somewhat to his detriment in this case.

“But if he made that decision, it means there must be reasons we can’t know.”

Arne Slot did not let Chiesa leave last summer despite a host of Serie A clubs being keen on him due to necessity, but he has played a negligible amount of football all season. [https://insidefutbol.com]

If he plays more in the final parts of the campaign, he could tempt Gattuso to call him for the World Cup in the event the Azzurri qualify for the tournament.