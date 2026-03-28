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Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga has dubbed Sweden boss Graham Potter ‘absolutely fantastic’ for the environment and togetherness he has brought about with the national team as they push for a World Cup spot.

Currently on international duty with Sweden, Elanga was fielded in front of a midfield four in the 3-4-2-1 formation for the World Cup playoff semi-final against Ukraine.

He played 89 minutes of the match with 76 per cent pass accuracy and helped Potter’s team win 3-1 to set up a final playoff tie against Poland on Tuesday.

Following the match, Elanga took time to give a glowing account of the environment inside the Sweden camp under former West Ham boss Potter.

Potter came in for massive criticism towards the end of his time as West Ham boss, but has bounced back in style on the international stage with Sweden.

Newcastle United winger Elanga is hugely impressed by the job that Potter has done with Sweden and dubbed his impact ‘absolutely fantastic’.

The speedster believes that Potter has worked on the environment in the national camp and fostered a real unity of approach.

“Potter has created an environment that we players enjoy, both on and off the field”, Elanga was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Sportbladet.

“We work hard together and he has really created an environment where we defend together and we attack together.

England-based player Club Melker Elborg Sunderland Victor Lindelof Aston Villa Gabriel Gudmundsson Leeds United Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur Yasin Ayari Brighton Anthony Elanga Newcastle United Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal England-based players in latest Sweden squad

“He gives us freedom and he gives us this balance that we need.

“He has been absolutely fantastic.”

It now remains to be seen whether Potter can guide Sweden to the World Cup by winning the final playoff tie against Poland on Tuesday.

Following Potter’s appointment as the boss of the national team, former AIK Stockholm boss Bartosz Grzelak gave him a vote of confidence.

Taking Sweden to the World Cup would be a real feather in Potter’s camp and could help to rebuild a reputation which has suffered from poor stints at Chelsea and West Ham.

He only recently extended his contract with Sweden until 2030, committing long term to the Scandinavian country.