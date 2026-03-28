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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is sure Derby County remain firmly in the top-six conversation, particularly if John Eustace can unlock greater output from his attacking unit in the coming weeks.

Derby sit eighth in the standings on 60 points, having recorded four wins from their last five matches, with Parkin tipping them ahead of Watford to secure a top-six finish, the Hornets currently ninth just behind the Rams.

Recently at Fratton Park, winter signing Sammie Szmodics, who has revealed that the chance to work under Eustace played a key role in his move, netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth.

They followed that up with another composed 1-0 win last time out against Chris Davies’ Birmingham City, a side that will likely view it as a missed opportunity if the playoff places slip away, despite significant backing from their American owners, as noted by a former EFL star.

Parkin pointed to the Rams’ growing momentum, acknowledging that while the win at Fratton Park was not the most fluent, they showed resilience to follow it up again at the weekend.

The 45-year-old emphasised the team’s growing defensive solidity, while also pointing to the emergence of a potentially formidable attacking unit that has yet to fully click in unison.

He pointed to individual contributions from players such as Szmodics, alongside Patrick Agyemang and Carlton Morris, suggesting that if they can raise their levels collectively, there is reason for optimism.

Game Date Stoke City 06/04 Oxford United 18/04 Sheffield United 02/05 Derby County’s remaining home games

Parkin said on EFL All Access (36:40): “Derby, yes, back-to-back 1-0 wins.

“It wasn’t particularly pretty at Fratton Park, but they backed it up at the weekend again.

“Hard to beat, very robust, and you know what, they’ve accumulated, all of a sudden, a really formidable frontline, and I wouldn’t say they’ve actually been firing.

“You know, in unison, you’ve had Szmodics pop up with a goal last week.

“Agyemang’s had some fine games,

“Morris had a great start to the season.

“If they can get a little bit more out of those guys, why not?”

With the international break in effect, Derby can take a brief pause before returning to action on 3rd April, when a trip to the CBS Arena to face league leaders Coventry City awaits.

A former Rams star has acknowledged that, despite being a relatively fresh side, Derby have played themselves into a strong position under Eustace and must maintain their momentum, especially with just seven games remaining and the playoff places only three points away.