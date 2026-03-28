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Napoli are continuing to hope that Nottingham Forest will sign Lorenzo Lucca on a permanent basis in the summer, though it is unlikely the Tricky Trees will do so.

The Premier League strugglers decided to rope in the 25-year-old on loan from Napoli late in the winter transfer window to aid their survival process.

An option to buy set at €35m was also included in the loan agreement, allowing Forest to sign Lucca permanently if he impresses.

Following the confirmation of the move, Lucca’s former technical director at Udinese, Gianluca Nani, tipped him to succeed in the Premier League and establish himself.

However, those predictions are yet to be proven true, with Lucca not finding favour with new Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest are not likely to sign Lucca on a permanent basis, but in Italy, there is hope for the alternative outcome.

According to Italian outlet AreaNapoli, Napoli are keen for Lucca to join Nottingham Forest permanently as it would reshape their summer transfer window.

Club Atletico Torino Vicenza Palermo Pisa Ajax Udinese Napoli Nottingham Forest Clubs Lorenzo Lucca has played for

The influx of cash would see Napoli recoup what they paid to sign Lucca and give them greater options in the transfer market.

If Forest keep Lucca, Napoli would be able to go into the market in search of a new top quality striker to join the ranks.

With the season not over, there remains the chance that Lucca could change thoughts at the City Ground if he is given opportunities.

There have been questions raised by an Italian journalist over how well Lucca can fit in, with the striker not having settled and integrated well at Napoli.

Lucca has scored once for Nottingham Forest in just three appearances in the Premier League.

He has played no part in Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad in their last four Premier League games however, something which was not well received in Italy.